All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8737 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8737 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:51 AM

8737 Manhattan Avenue

8737 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8737 Manhattan Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in Ready! Charming townhome in Plano. Great location convenient to 121, DNT and Hwy 75. Award winning Frisco ISD. Grand entrance, large family room and beautiful kitchen with stunning cabinets, solid surface counters, breakfast bar & breakfast nook that overlooks the back patio & more! All appliances included, including washer, dryer and refrigerator. Two master suites upstairs, each with its own bath and walk-in closet. Second living area or office upstairs! Fenced backyard & patio overlooks greenbelt area. Walking distance to community pool. Front and back yard maintained by HOA. 2 car garage with opener and outside entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8737 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
8737 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8737 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 8737 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8737 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8737 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8737 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8737 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8737 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8737 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 8737 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8737 Manhattan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8737 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8737 Manhattan Avenue has a pool.
Does 8737 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8737 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8737 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8737 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District