8737 Manhattan Avenue

Move in Ready! Charming townhome in Plano. Great location convenient to 121, DNT and Hwy 75. Award winning Frisco ISD. Grand entrance, large family room and beautiful kitchen with stunning cabinets, solid surface counters, breakfast bar & breakfast nook that overlooks the back patio & more! All appliances included, including washer, dryer and refrigerator. Two master suites upstairs, each with its own bath and walk-in closet. Second living area or office upstairs! Fenced backyard & patio overlooks greenbelt area. Walking distance to community pool. Front and back yard maintained by HOA. 2 car garage with opener and outside entry.