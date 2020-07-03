8712 Clearview Court

Beautiful one-story home. Hardwood floor, crown molding, high ceiling, 2 inch blinds, and ceramic tiles in bathrooms. Two dining and two living areas to entertain friends and guests. Plano ISD! Ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
