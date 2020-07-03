All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:20 AM

8712 Clearview Court

8712 Clearview Court · No Longer Available
Location

8712 Clearview Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one-story home. Hardwood floor, crown molding, high ceiling, 2 inch blinds, and ceramic tiles in bathrooms. Two dining and two living areas to entertain friends and guests. Plano ISD! Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Clearview Court have any available units?
8712 Clearview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 Clearview Court have?
Some of 8712 Clearview Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Clearview Court currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Clearview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Clearview Court pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Clearview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8712 Clearview Court offer parking?
Yes, 8712 Clearview Court offers parking.
Does 8712 Clearview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Clearview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Clearview Court have a pool?
No, 8712 Clearview Court does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Clearview Court have accessible units?
No, 8712 Clearview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Clearview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8712 Clearview Court has units with dishwashers.

