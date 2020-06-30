All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:58 AM

8704 Clearview Court

Location

8704 Clearview Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 story home has eat in kitchen, split bedrooms. Huge Master bedroom. Masterbath has dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Excellent Plano location. ** tenant and tenant agent to verify all information listed.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 Clearview Court have any available units?
8704 Clearview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8704 Clearview Court have?
Some of 8704 Clearview Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 Clearview Court currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Clearview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 Clearview Court pet-friendly?
No, 8704 Clearview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8704 Clearview Court offer parking?
Yes, 8704 Clearview Court offers parking.
Does 8704 Clearview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8704 Clearview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 Clearview Court have a pool?
No, 8704 Clearview Court does not have a pool.
Does 8704 Clearview Court have accessible units?
No, 8704 Clearview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 Clearview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8704 Clearview Court has units with dishwashers.

