8704 Clearview Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 story home has eat in kitchen, split bedrooms. Huge Master bedroom. Masterbath has dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Excellent Plano location. ** tenant and tenant agent to verify all information listed.**