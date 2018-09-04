All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 7 2020

865 Cambridge Drive

865 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

865 Cambridge Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Special - sign lease by 01.15.2020 and get $750 off of first month's rent! Located between Springcreek and Parker off of Alma. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage, fenced back yard ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
865 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 865 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
865 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 865 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 865 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 865 Cambridge Drive offers parking.
Does 865 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 865 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 865 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 865 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Cambridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Cambridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

