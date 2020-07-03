8611 Pauline Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool

Beautiful townhome near highway 121 and Preston Rd. Open floor plan with two story ceiling height in the family room, upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter, SS appliances, gas cooktop, Spacious master bedroom, master bath with double vanity and large closet, fenced in patio on level one. Upstairs large game room with built-ins, two spacious bedrooms, and full bath. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and washer, dryer included. Walk to community pool, Note: HOA is paid by the landlord, owner.