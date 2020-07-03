All apartments in Plano
8611 Pauline Street
8611 Pauline Street

8611 Pauline Street · No Longer Available
Location

8611 Pauline Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Beautiful townhome near highway 121 and Preston Rd. Open floor plan with two story ceiling height in the family room, upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter, SS appliances, gas cooktop, Spacious master bedroom, master bath with double vanity and large closet, fenced in patio on level one. Upstairs large game room with built-ins, two spacious bedrooms, and full bath. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and washer, dryer included. Walk to community pool, Note: HOA is paid by the landlord, owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 Pauline Street have any available units?
8611 Pauline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8611 Pauline Street have?
Some of 8611 Pauline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8611 Pauline Street currently offering any rent specials?
8611 Pauline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 Pauline Street pet-friendly?
No, 8611 Pauline Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8611 Pauline Street offer parking?
Yes, 8611 Pauline Street offers parking.
Does 8611 Pauline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8611 Pauline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 Pauline Street have a pool?
Yes, 8611 Pauline Street has a pool.
Does 8611 Pauline Street have accessible units?
No, 8611 Pauline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 Pauline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8611 Pauline Street has units with dishwashers.

