Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:03 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
853 Cambridge Drive
853 Cambridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
853 Cambridge Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 853 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
853 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 853 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 853 Cambridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 853 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
853 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 853 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 853 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
No, 853 Cambridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 853 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 853 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 853 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 853 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
