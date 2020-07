Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Great property located in the heart of Plano. Open airy floorplan with master upstairs with large gameroom upstairs. Rear entry garage and private backyard area with covered patio. Oversized kitchen with both eat in and separate dining area options. Kitchen has tons of counter space. Double sided fireplace in living room area. New flooring installed Jan 2017. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability date. No housing Vouchers, No Section 8.