Home
/
Plano, TX
/
844 Pimernel Lane
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:33 AM
844 Pimernel Lane
844 Pimernel Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
844 Pimernel Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location !!! Location !!! Location !!! Great curb appeal and flowing home layout. Move In Ready in the heart of W.Plano. Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 844 Pimernel Lane have any available units?
844 Pimernel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 844 Pimernel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
844 Pimernel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Pimernel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 844 Pimernel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 844 Pimernel Lane offer parking?
No, 844 Pimernel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 844 Pimernel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Pimernel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Pimernel Lane have a pool?
No, 844 Pimernel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 844 Pimernel Lane have accessible units?
No, 844 Pimernel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Pimernel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 Pimernel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Pimernel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Pimernel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
