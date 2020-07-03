Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8417 Catskill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8417 Catskill
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:30 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8417 Catskill
8417 Catskill Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8417 Catskill Court, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Great location in walking distance to Skaggs and Rice middle school. Close to park and lake. Very cute house with open floor plan. Very bright and clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8417 Catskill have any available units?
8417 Catskill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 8417 Catskill currently offering any rent specials?
8417 Catskill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 Catskill pet-friendly?
No, 8417 Catskill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 8417 Catskill offer parking?
No, 8417 Catskill does not offer parking.
Does 8417 Catskill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8417 Catskill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 Catskill have a pool?
No, 8417 Catskill does not have a pool.
Does 8417 Catskill have accessible units?
No, 8417 Catskill does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 Catskill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8417 Catskill has units with dishwashers.
Does 8417 Catskill have units with air conditioning?
No, 8417 Catskill does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District