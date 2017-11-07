Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8413 Catskill
Last updated May 12 2019 at 1:44 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8413 Catskill
8413 Catskill Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8413 Catskill Court, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8413 Catskill have any available units?
8413 Catskill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8413 Catskill have?
Some of 8413 Catskill's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8413 Catskill currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Catskill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Catskill pet-friendly?
No, 8413 Catskill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 8413 Catskill offer parking?
No, 8413 Catskill does not offer parking.
Does 8413 Catskill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8413 Catskill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Catskill have a pool?
No, 8413 Catskill does not have a pool.
Does 8413 Catskill have accessible units?
No, 8413 Catskill does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Catskill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Catskill has units with dishwashers.
