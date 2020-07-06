829 Bellflower Drive

Fabulous 4 Bed,2 Bath,2 Living & 2 Dining single story house.Great Floor Plan, Connected Formals, Vaulted Ceilings. New paint.Prime location in wonderful neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and access to 75.Skylight in kitchen.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
