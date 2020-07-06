All apartments in Plano
829 Bellflower Drive
829 Bellflower Drive

829 Bellflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

829 Bellflower Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 4 Bed,2 Bath,2 Living & 2 Dining single story house.Great Floor Plan, Connected Formals, Vaulted Ceilings. New paint.Prime location in wonderful neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and access to 75.Skylight in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Bellflower Drive have any available units?
829 Bellflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Bellflower Drive have?
Some of 829 Bellflower Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Bellflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
829 Bellflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Bellflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 829 Bellflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 829 Bellflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 829 Bellflower Drive offers parking.
Does 829 Bellflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Bellflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Bellflower Drive have a pool?
No, 829 Bellflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 829 Bellflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 829 Bellflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Bellflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Bellflower Drive has units with dishwashers.

