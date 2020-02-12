All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 828 Whitehall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
828 Whitehall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

828 Whitehall Drive

828 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

828 Whitehall Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Whitehall Drive have any available units?
828 Whitehall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 828 Whitehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
828 Whitehall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Whitehall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Whitehall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 828 Whitehall Drive offer parking?
No, 828 Whitehall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 828 Whitehall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Whitehall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Whitehall Drive have a pool?
No, 828 Whitehall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 828 Whitehall Drive have accessible units?
No, 828 Whitehall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Whitehall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Whitehall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Whitehall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Whitehall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District