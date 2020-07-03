Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 825 STONETRAIL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
825 STONETRAIL Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:49 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
825 STONETRAIL Drive
825 Stone Trail Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
825 Stone Trail Dr, Plano, TX 75023
Thunderbird
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM HOME, 2 LIVING, AND 2 DINING AREAS. FENCED YARD & 2 CAR GARAGE. AVAILABL NOW. APP FEE $40.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 STONETRAIL Drive have any available units?
825 STONETRAIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 825 STONETRAIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 STONETRAIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 STONETRAIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 STONETRAIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 825 STONETRAIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 STONETRAIL Drive offers parking.
Does 825 STONETRAIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 STONETRAIL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 STONETRAIL Drive have a pool?
No, 825 STONETRAIL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 STONETRAIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 STONETRAIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 STONETRAIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 STONETRAIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 STONETRAIL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 STONETRAIL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District