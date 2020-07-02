Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8240 Mura Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:49 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8240 Mura Drive
8240 Mura Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8240 Mura Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8240 Mura Drive have any available units?
8240 Mura Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 8240 Mura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8240 Mura Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 Mura Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8240 Mura Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 8240 Mura Drive offer parking?
No, 8240 Mura Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8240 Mura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8240 Mura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 Mura Drive have a pool?
No, 8240 Mura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8240 Mura Drive have accessible units?
No, 8240 Mura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 Mura Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8240 Mura Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8240 Mura Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8240 Mura Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
