8232 Spring Ridge Drive
8232 Spring Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8232 Spring Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate home. Great Location. Located near highly rated PISD schools. Fantastic neigbhorhood offers two swimming pools, walking trails and City park. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8232 Spring Ridge Drive have any available units?
8232 Spring Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8232 Spring Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8232 Spring Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 8232 Spring Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8232 Spring Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 Spring Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8232 Spring Ridge Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 8232 Spring Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8232 Spring Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8232 Spring Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8232 Spring Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 Spring Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8232 Spring Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 8232 Spring Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8232 Spring Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 Spring Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8232 Spring Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
