Plano, TX
8212 Mura Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:56 AM

8212 Mura Drive

8212 Mura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8212 Mura Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 + 2 single story Plano home for lease. This home is move-in ready offering a spacious and open floor plan, tons of natural light, and high ceilings. It’s the perfect home for entertaining! A large kitchen w lots of storage, Bosch dishwasher & gas cooktop. Enormous master bed & bath w stand-up shower, dual vanities, separate garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. LED recessed lighting throughout the home, wood flooring, tile, and updated carpet. A study with French doors. Outside, you’ll find lush yet easily maintained landscaping with lots of large trees for shade, a private backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system, and tall board-on-board fencing. See supplementals for application instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Mura Drive have any available units?
8212 Mura Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8212 Mura Drive have?
Some of 8212 Mura Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Mura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Mura Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Mura Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8212 Mura Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8212 Mura Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8212 Mura Drive offers parking.
Does 8212 Mura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 Mura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Mura Drive have a pool?
No, 8212 Mura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8212 Mura Drive have accessible units?
No, 8212 Mura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Mura Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 Mura Drive has units with dishwashers.

