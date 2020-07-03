8212 Mura Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 + 2 single story Plano home for lease. This home is move-in ready offering a spacious and open floor plan, tons of natural light, and high ceilings. It’s the perfect home for entertaining! A large kitchen w lots of storage, Bosch dishwasher & gas cooktop. Enormous master bed & bath w stand-up shower, dual vanities, separate garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. LED recessed lighting throughout the home, wood flooring, tile, and updated carpet. A study with French doors. Outside, you’ll find lush yet easily maintained landscaping with lots of large trees for shade, a private backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system, and tall board-on-board fencing. See supplementals for application instructions.