All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 821 Sandhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
821 Sandhurst Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

821 Sandhurst Drive

821 Sandhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

821 Sandhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely one Story 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in Plano. Walking distance to Rasor Elementary and beautiful Tejas Park. Hard surfaces in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Built-in Storage Case. Covered patio! Rear entry garage. New Carpet! Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Sandhurst Drive have any available units?
821 Sandhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Sandhurst Drive have?
Some of 821 Sandhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Sandhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Sandhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Sandhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 821 Sandhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 821 Sandhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 821 Sandhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 821 Sandhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Sandhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Sandhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 821 Sandhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 821 Sandhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Sandhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Sandhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Sandhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District