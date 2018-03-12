Lovely one Story 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in Plano. Walking distance to Rasor Elementary and beautiful Tejas Park. Hard surfaces in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Built-in Storage Case. Covered patio! Rear entry garage. New Carpet! Don't miss this opportunity!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 821 Sandhurst Drive have?
Some of 821 Sandhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
