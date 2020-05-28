All apartments in Plano
8112 Clayton Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:04 PM

8112 Clayton Drive

8112 Clayton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8112 Clayton Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This light and bright 4 bdrm home is located in the Estates of Russell Creek and sought after Plano ISD. With abundant natural light flowing through the large windows, this is truly a renters dream. The gorgeous kitchen has granite countertops and gas stove with views into the open and spacious family room. Todays designer paint colors and hardwood floors make decorating easy. Spacious downstairs master bedroom with en-suite bath, large walk in closet, and jetted tub. Upstairs game room with 3 bedrooms, one has a private bath perfect for guests. Fenced backyard. Within walking distance to community pools, tennis courts and playground. Walk to Elem and Mid school. Applicants must have min 650 credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Clayton Drive have any available units?
8112 Clayton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8112 Clayton Drive have?
Some of 8112 Clayton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 Clayton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Clayton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Clayton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8112 Clayton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8112 Clayton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8112 Clayton Drive offers parking.
Does 8112 Clayton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Clayton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Clayton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8112 Clayton Drive has a pool.
Does 8112 Clayton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8112 Clayton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Clayton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8112 Clayton Drive has units with dishwashers.

