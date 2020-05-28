8112 Clayton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

This light and bright 4 bdrm home is located in the Estates of Russell Creek and sought after Plano ISD. With abundant natural light flowing through the large windows, this is truly a renters dream. The gorgeous kitchen has granite countertops and gas stove with views into the open and spacious family room. Todays designer paint colors and hardwood floors make decorating easy. Spacious downstairs master bedroom with en-suite bath, large walk in closet, and jetted tub. Upstairs game room with 3 bedrooms, one has a private bath perfect for guests. Fenced backyard. Within walking distance to community pools, tennis courts and playground. Walk to Elem and Mid school. Applicants must have min 650 credit score.