810 Haggard Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Two master bedrooms. Original hardwood floors. Ceramic tile and granite counter tops in kitchen. LED lighting. New cedar board on board fence. 2 year lease preferred. Application required per person 18+. $50 application fee. See document storage for lease guidelines.