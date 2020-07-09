All apartments in Plano
810 Haggard Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:03 PM

810 Haggard Street

810 Haggard Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 Haggard Street, Plano, TX 75074
Haggard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Two master bedrooms. Original hardwood floors. Ceramic tile and granite counter tops in kitchen. LED lighting. New cedar board on board fence. 2 year lease preferred. Application required per person 18+. $50 application fee. See document storage for lease guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Haggard Street have any available units?
810 Haggard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Haggard Street have?
Some of 810 Haggard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Haggard Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Haggard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Haggard Street pet-friendly?
No, 810 Haggard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 810 Haggard Street offer parking?
Yes, 810 Haggard Street offers parking.
Does 810 Haggard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Haggard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Haggard Street have a pool?
No, 810 Haggard Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 Haggard Street have accessible units?
No, 810 Haggard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Haggard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Haggard Street has units with dishwashers.

