Two master bedrooms. Original hardwood floors. Ceramic tile and granite counter tops in kitchen. LED lighting. New cedar board on board fence. 2 year lease preferred. Application required per person 18+. $50 application fee. See document storage for lease guidelines.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 Haggard Street have any available units?
810 Haggard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Haggard Street have?
Some of 810 Haggard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Haggard Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Haggard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.