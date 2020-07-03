Rent Calculator
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 805 Cambridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
805 Cambridge Dr
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:19 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
805 Cambridge Dr
805 Cambridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
805 Cambridge Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Plano! - Wonderful home in the West Plano Area. 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. A must see!
(RLNE4875122)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Cambridge Dr have any available units?
805 Cambridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 805 Cambridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
805 Cambridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Cambridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Cambridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 805 Cambridge Dr offer parking?
No, 805 Cambridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 805 Cambridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Cambridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Cambridge Dr have a pool?
No, 805 Cambridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 805 Cambridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 805 Cambridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Cambridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Cambridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Cambridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Cambridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
