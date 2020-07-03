Rent Calculator
Plano, TX
804 Cambridge Drive
804 Cambridge Drive
804 Cambridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
804 Cambridge Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Next best thing to a new home! Completely updated home featuring new kitchen, baths, painting, flooring, HVAC, energy efficient lowE windows...and more! See to appreciate, move-in ready. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
804 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 804 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 804 Cambridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 804 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 804 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
No, 804 Cambridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 804 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
