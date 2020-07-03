8021 Shady Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEW AC July 2018, NEW ROD IRON STAIR RAIL and PAINTS. Beautiful two story home with PLANO ISD has an open floor plan with a pool. Recent replacements of kitchen appliances, landscaping and updates and renovation of the house throughout. This home offers vaulted ceilings with crown mouldings, plantation shutters, extended mantle, large windows overlooking the pool. Master and a secondary bedroom on the first floor. Close access to HWY 121, Dallas Parkway, Legacy and Preston as well as shopping and entertainments. The roof had been evaluated in July 2018. Come and see!