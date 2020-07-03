All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8021 Shady Lane

8021 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Shady Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEW AC July 2018, NEW ROD IRON STAIR RAIL and PAINTS. Beautiful two story home with PLANO ISD has an open floor plan with a pool. Recent replacements of kitchen appliances, landscaping and updates and renovation of the house throughout. This home offers vaulted ceilings with crown mouldings, plantation shutters, extended mantle, large windows overlooking the pool. Master and a secondary bedroom on the first floor. Close access to HWY 121, Dallas Parkway, Legacy and Preston as well as shopping and entertainments. The roof had been evaluated in July 2018. Come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Shady Lane have any available units?
8021 Shady Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Shady Lane have?
Some of 8021 Shady Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Shady Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Shady Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Shady Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8021 Shady Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8021 Shady Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Shady Lane offers parking.
Does 8021 Shady Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Shady Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Shady Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8021 Shady Lane has a pool.
Does 8021 Shady Lane have accessible units?
No, 8021 Shady Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Shady Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 Shady Lane has units with dishwashers.

