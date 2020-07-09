8004 Case Drive

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house features spacious 3 living, 2 dining areas, marble entry, formal living & dining room. Master bedroom down plus an adjacent guest bedroom(study), three bedrooms upstairs & gameroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
