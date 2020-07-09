All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:44 AM

8004 Case Drive

8004 Case Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8004 Case Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house features spacious 3 living, 2 dining areas, marble entry, formal living & dining room. Master bedroom down plus an adjacent guest bedroom(study), three bedrooms upstairs & gameroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Case Drive have any available units?
8004 Case Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 Case Drive have?
Some of 8004 Case Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 Case Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Case Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Case Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8004 Case Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8004 Case Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8004 Case Drive offers parking.
Does 8004 Case Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 Case Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Case Drive have a pool?
No, 8004 Case Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8004 Case Drive have accessible units?
No, 8004 Case Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Case Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 Case Drive has units with dishwashers.

