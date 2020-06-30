8004 Ashby Court

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED original owner Huntington home. Now POOL and LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Rich hardwood floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, lovely curved staircase, beautiful crystal chandeliers, elegant study & formal living area w see thru fireplace to cozy family room. Updated Kitchen w furniture style ball&claw cabinets, Viking refrigerator & Viking dishwasher (2018), instant hot&cold water, ice maker, six burner gas stove w telescopic downdraft. Master suite w custom closet, updated master bath w rain shower & 4 body spray jets. Heated pool & spa. Dogs allowed, no cats. Owners require a minimum 680 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment & excellent rental history. No guarantors entertained.