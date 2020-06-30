All apartments in Plano
8004 Ashby Court
Last updated October 7 2019 at 2:55 AM

8004 Ashby Court

8004 Ashby Court · No Longer Available
Location

8004 Ashby Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED original owner Huntington home. Now POOL and LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Rich hardwood floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, lovely curved staircase, beautiful crystal chandeliers, elegant study & formal living area w see thru fireplace to cozy family room. Updated Kitchen w furniture style ball&claw cabinets, Viking refrigerator & Viking dishwasher (2018), instant hot&cold water, ice maker, six burner gas stove w telescopic downdraft. Master suite w custom closet, updated master bath w rain shower & 4 body spray jets. Heated pool & spa. Dogs allowed, no cats. Owners require a minimum 680 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment & excellent rental history. No guarantors entertained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Ashby Court have any available units?
8004 Ashby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 Ashby Court have?
Some of 8004 Ashby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 Ashby Court currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Ashby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Ashby Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 Ashby Court is pet friendly.
Does 8004 Ashby Court offer parking?
Yes, 8004 Ashby Court offers parking.
Does 8004 Ashby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 Ashby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Ashby Court have a pool?
Yes, 8004 Ashby Court has a pool.
Does 8004 Ashby Court have accessible units?
No, 8004 Ashby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Ashby Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 Ashby Court has units with dishwashers.

