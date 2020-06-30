8004 Ashby Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED original owner Huntington home. Now POOL and LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Rich hardwood floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, lovely curved staircase, beautiful crystal chandeliers, elegant study & formal living area w see thru fireplace to cozy family room. Updated Kitchen w furniture style ball&claw cabinets, Viking refrigerator & Viking dishwasher (2018), instant hot&cold water, ice maker, six burner gas stove w telescopic downdraft. Master suite w custom closet, updated master bath w rain shower & 4 body spray jets. Heated pool & spa. Dogs allowed, no cats. Owners require a minimum 680 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment & excellent rental history. No guarantors entertained.