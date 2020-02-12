All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 800 Warwick Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
800 Warwick Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 Warwick Dr

800 Warwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 Warwick Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Pictures available upon final cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Warwick Dr have any available units?
800 Warwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 800 Warwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
800 Warwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Warwick Dr pet-friendly?
No, 800 Warwick Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 800 Warwick Dr offer parking?
No, 800 Warwick Dr does not offer parking.
Does 800 Warwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Warwick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Warwick Dr have a pool?
No, 800 Warwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 800 Warwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 800 Warwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Warwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Warwick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Warwick Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Warwick Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District