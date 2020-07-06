Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
800 Pimernel Lane
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:30 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
800 Pimernel Lane
800 Pimernel Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
800 Pimernel Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 BR, 2.1 BA, 2 story brick bldg. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Owner related to listing agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 Pimernel Lane have any available units?
800 Pimernel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 800 Pimernel Lane have?
Some of 800 Pimernel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 800 Pimernel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
800 Pimernel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Pimernel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 800 Pimernel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 800 Pimernel Lane offer parking?
No, 800 Pimernel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 800 Pimernel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Pimernel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Pimernel Lane have a pool?
No, 800 Pimernel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 800 Pimernel Lane have accessible units?
No, 800 Pimernel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Pimernel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Pimernel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Collin County Community College District