800 20th st

Location, location, location! Are you looking for a home for yourself, family or student housing? This corner lot home is prime Plano real estate in a great neighborhood near restaurants, in walking distance of charming old town Plano and 30 second access to I-75! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house can sleep up to 6 people and has a fenced, spacious, oversized backyard for dogs to run or children to enjoy! Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, shed, 2 car garage. Large covered patio for relaxing! Easy access to everywhere! Call Erica at(972) 989-2163 or erica.colarossi@Gmail.com for immediate rental! Will rent quickly!

