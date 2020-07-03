All apartments in Plano
800 20th st
800 20th st

800 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 20th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Haggard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Plano Schools/Beautiful Home!! - Property Id: 159530

Location, location, location! Are you looking for a home for yourself, family or student housing? This corner lot home is prime Plano real estate in a great neighborhood near restaurants, in walking distance of charming old town Plano and 30 second access to I-75! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house can sleep up to 6 people and has a fenced, spacious, oversized backyard for dogs to run or children to enjoy! Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, shed, 2 car garage. Large covered patio for relaxing! Easy access to everywhere! Call Erica at(972) 989-2163 or erica.colarossi@Gmail.com for immediate rental! Will rent quickly!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159530
Property Id 159530

(RLNE5690862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 20th st have any available units?
800 20th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 20th st have?
Some of 800 20th st's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 20th st currently offering any rent specials?
800 20th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 20th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 20th st is pet friendly.
Does 800 20th st offer parking?
Yes, 800 20th st offers parking.
Does 800 20th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 20th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 20th st have a pool?
No, 800 20th st does not have a pool.
Does 800 20th st have accessible units?
No, 800 20th st does not have accessible units.
Does 800 20th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 20th st does not have units with dishwashers.

