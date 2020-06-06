All apartments in Plano
7933 Vienna Drive
7933 Vienna Drive

7933 Vienna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7933 Vienna Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home features fresh paint, wood flank flooring, granite kitchen counter top, updated master shower, new light fixtures, huge fenced backyard, and more...
Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7933 Vienna Drive have any available units?
7933 Vienna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7933 Vienna Drive have?
Some of 7933 Vienna Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7933 Vienna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7933 Vienna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7933 Vienna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7933 Vienna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7933 Vienna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7933 Vienna Drive offers parking.
Does 7933 Vienna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7933 Vienna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7933 Vienna Drive have a pool?
No, 7933 Vienna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7933 Vienna Drive have accessible units?
No, 7933 Vienna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7933 Vienna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7933 Vienna Drive has units with dishwashers.

