Nice home features fresh paint, wood flank flooring, granite kitchen counter top, updated master shower, new light fixtures, huge fenced backyard, and more... Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7933 Vienna Drive have any available units?
7933 Vienna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7933 Vienna Drive have?
Some of 7933 Vienna Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7933 Vienna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7933 Vienna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.