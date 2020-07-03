All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7917 Kettlewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7917 Kettlewood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7917 Kettlewood Court

7917 Kettlewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7917 Kettlewood Court, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have any available units?
7917 Kettlewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7917 Kettlewood Court have?
Some of 7917 Kettlewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 Kettlewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Kettlewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Kettlewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 7917 Kettlewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 7917 Kettlewood Court offers parking.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Kettlewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have a pool?
No, 7917 Kettlewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have accessible units?
No, 7917 Kettlewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 Kettlewood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District