Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7917 Kettlewood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7917 Kettlewood Court
7917 Kettlewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
7917 Kettlewood Court, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have any available units?
7917 Kettlewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7917 Kettlewood Court have?
Some of 7917 Kettlewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7917 Kettlewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Kettlewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Kettlewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 7917 Kettlewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 7917 Kettlewood Court offers parking.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Kettlewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have a pool?
No, 7917 Kettlewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have accessible units?
No, 7917 Kettlewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Kettlewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 Kettlewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
