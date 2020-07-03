Home on quiet tree-lined street.this is a 4 bdrm open floor plan with good size Kitchen and large downstairs Master bedroom. Relaxing pool with fence. outstanding schools, walking distance to the Library and city Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7813 constitution Drive have any available units?
7813 constitution Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7813 constitution Drive have?
Some of 7813 constitution Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 constitution Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7813 constitution Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.