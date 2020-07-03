All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

7733 Case Drive

7733 Case Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7733 Case Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous homes features backyard paradise with fenced in pool. The owner will cover pool maintenance - it is included in the rent! Open kitchen with attractive laminate flooring. Split master down with jetted tub. Great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7733 Case Drive have any available units?
7733 Case Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7733 Case Drive have?
Some of 7733 Case Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7733 Case Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7733 Case Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7733 Case Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7733 Case Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7733 Case Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7733 Case Drive offers parking.
Does 7733 Case Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7733 Case Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7733 Case Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7733 Case Drive has a pool.
Does 7733 Case Drive have accessible units?
No, 7733 Case Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7733 Case Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7733 Case Drive has units with dishwashers.

