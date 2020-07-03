Gorgeous homes features backyard paradise with fenced in pool. The owner will cover pool maintenance - it is included in the rent! Open kitchen with attractive laminate flooring. Split master down with jetted tub. Great schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7733 Case Drive have any available units?
7733 Case Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7733 Case Drive have?
Some of 7733 Case Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7733 Case Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7733 Case Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.