753 Middle Cove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

753 Middle Cove Drive

753 Middle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
753 Middle Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious open floor plan with enclosed patio area. Corner fireplace and laminate floors. Large kitchen and breakfast area with island. Huge backyard with lots of trees. Corner lot rear entry garage. Nicely updated. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date- No housing vouchers. No section 8

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 753 Middle Cove Drive have any available units?
753 Middle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 Middle Cove Drive have?
Some of 753 Middle Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 Middle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
753 Middle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Middle Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 753 Middle Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 753 Middle Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 753 Middle Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 753 Middle Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 Middle Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Middle Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 753 Middle Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 753 Middle Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 753 Middle Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Middle Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 Middle Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

