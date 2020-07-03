All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 752 Warwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
752 Warwick Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:18 AM

752 Warwick Drive

752 Warwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

752 Warwick Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,674 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Warwick Drive have any available units?
752 Warwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Warwick Drive have?
Some of 752 Warwick Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Warwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
752 Warwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Warwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Warwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 752 Warwick Drive offer parking?
No, 752 Warwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 752 Warwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Warwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Warwick Drive have a pool?
No, 752 Warwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 752 Warwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 752 Warwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Warwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Warwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District