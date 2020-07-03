please excuse the clutter the tenant is packing & preparing to move. roomy 4 BR 2 bath in central Plano. Housing vouchers considered. Grest neighborhood near Hoblitzelle Park. Pet deposit is first pet, pets are case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7512 Mullins Drive have any available units?
7512 Mullins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7512 Mullins Drive have?
Some of 7512 Mullins Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7512 Mullins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7512 Mullins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7512 Mullins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7512 Mullins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7512 Mullins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7512 Mullins Drive offers parking.
Does 7512 Mullins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7512 Mullins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7512 Mullins Drive have a pool?
No, 7512 Mullins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7512 Mullins Drive have accessible units?
No, 7512 Mullins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7512 Mullins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7512 Mullins Drive has units with dishwashers.
