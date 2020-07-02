All apartments in Plano
745 Cambridge Drive

Location

745 Cambridge Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,494 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
745 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 745 Cambridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
745 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Cambridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 745 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
No, 745 Cambridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 745 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 745 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 745 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 745 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Cambridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

