Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated one story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with true nailed down hardwood floors throughout spacious living areas. Family room with floor to ceiling cabinets opens to island kitchen with granite counter tops. Great space for entertaining. Vaulted ceilings throughout. 8 foot fence in back and side of home affords privacy as well as security. Terrific large covered patio. Apply Online at Park One Properties website.