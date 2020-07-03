All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 732 Cambridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
732 Cambridge Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:03 AM

732 Cambridge Drive

732 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

732 Cambridge Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,674 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
732 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 732 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
732 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 Cambridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 732 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
No, 732 Cambridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 732 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 732 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 732 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 732 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Cambridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Cambridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Cambridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District