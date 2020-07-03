Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 732 Cambridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
732 Cambridge Dr
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:09 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
732 Cambridge Dr
732 Cambridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
732 Cambridge Dr, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
732 Cambridge Dr, Plano, TX 75023 - Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
(RLNE5064566)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 732 Cambridge Dr have any available units?
732 Cambridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 732 Cambridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
732 Cambridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Cambridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 Cambridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 732 Cambridge Dr offer parking?
No, 732 Cambridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 732 Cambridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Cambridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Cambridge Dr have a pool?
No, 732 Cambridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 732 Cambridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 732 Cambridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Cambridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Cambridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Cambridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Cambridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District