Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

7317 burke Circle

7317 Burke Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7317 Burke Circle, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Stunning, elegant open floor plan. Remodeled Plano 1 story home with 3 bed, 2 bath and sunroom. Ready to move in. Great location in Plano ISD. Close to Park, walking trail and Golf. Close to HWY 75 and easy access and commune.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

