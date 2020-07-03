7317 burke Circle

Stunning, elegant open floor plan. Remodeled Plano 1 story home with 3 bed, 2 bath and sunroom. Ready to move in. Great location in Plano ISD. Close to Park, walking trail and Golf. Close to HWY 75 and easy access and commune.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
