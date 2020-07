Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

LOCATION !!!LOCATION!!!Charming, newly updated home in Plano. Close to pathway to jogging and bike trail. The

neighborhood offers two parks and close to elementary school. This four bedroom home has fresh paint, and new granite in

kitchen, dishwasher has recently been replaced as well as master bathtub resurfaced, 18 inch porcelain till in entry, stainless

steel sink and faucet . Large utility room, nice size patio, on dead end street.