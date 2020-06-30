Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7308 Elizabeth Place
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:05 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7308 Elizabeth Place
7308 Elizabeth Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7308 Elizabeth Place, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7308 Elizabeth Place have any available units?
7308 Elizabeth Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 7308 Elizabeth Place currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Elizabeth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Elizabeth Place pet-friendly?
No, 7308 Elizabeth Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 7308 Elizabeth Place offer parking?
No, 7308 Elizabeth Place does not offer parking.
Does 7308 Elizabeth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Elizabeth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Elizabeth Place have a pool?
No, 7308 Elizabeth Place does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Elizabeth Place have accessible units?
No, 7308 Elizabeth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Elizabeth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 Elizabeth Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 Elizabeth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7308 Elizabeth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
