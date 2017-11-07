All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 17 2019

7220 Olivia Lane

7220 Olivia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7220 Olivia Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Luxury Townhome, end unit in a very desirable area of The Shops at Legacy.
The home is completely furnished including a custom home office with built-ins big enough for two.
All you will need are your clothes and a toothbrush.
The photos are true to the condition and sophisticated beauty of this property.
Perfect for a temporary corporate stay. We can lease the property 6 -18 months,
This is the ideal urban setting… Well appointed designer kitchen, fast internet, and friendly neighborhood, you will have everything you need for a great experience.
Within two blocks, Starbucks, Main Street Cafe, Kenny's barbecue, great live music & dancing, Sambuca 360, Capital Grill, Seasons 52. Stay and enjoy...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Olivia Lane have any available units?
7220 Olivia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 Olivia Lane have?
Some of 7220 Olivia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Olivia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Olivia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Olivia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7220 Olivia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7220 Olivia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7220 Olivia Lane offers parking.
Does 7220 Olivia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7220 Olivia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Olivia Lane have a pool?
No, 7220 Olivia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Olivia Lane have accessible units?
No, 7220 Olivia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Olivia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 Olivia Lane has units with dishwashers.

