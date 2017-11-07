7220 Olivia Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Luxury Townhome, end unit in a very desirable area of The Shops at Legacy.

The home is completely furnished including a custom home office with built-ins big enough for two.

All you will need are your clothes and a toothbrush.

The photos are true to the condition and sophisticated beauty of this property.

Perfect for a temporary corporate stay. We can lease the property 6 -18 months,

This is the ideal urban setting… Well appointed designer kitchen, fast internet, and friendly neighborhood, you will have everything you need for a great experience.

Within two blocks, Starbucks, Main Street Cafe, Kenny's barbecue, great live music & dancing, Sambuca 360, Capital Grill, Seasons 52. Stay and enjoy...