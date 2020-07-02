Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7208 Lavenham
Last updated September 16 2019 at 2:52 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7208 Lavenham
7208 Lavenham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7208 Lavenham Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7208 Lavenham have any available units?
7208 Lavenham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 7208 Lavenham currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Lavenham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Lavenham pet-friendly?
No, 7208 Lavenham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 7208 Lavenham offer parking?
No, 7208 Lavenham does not offer parking.
Does 7208 Lavenham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Lavenham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Lavenham have a pool?
No, 7208 Lavenham does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Lavenham have accessible units?
No, 7208 Lavenham does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Lavenham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7208 Lavenham has units with dishwashers.
Does 7208 Lavenham have units with air conditioning?
No, 7208 Lavenham does not have units with air conditioning.
