7200 Dallas Parkway

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

New Luxury Living Plano High-Rise! Move in ready, Pre-Lease now and receive One Month Free. Featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with a variety of floor plans available. The Kincaid at Legacy is a 25-story building of pure luxury, it's the first residential high-rise in Plano and it sets a precedence of refined, sophisticated living at its best. Stunning interiors, Exceptional amenity spaces, Unparalleled service...Be the first to experience the extraordinary lifestyle new to Plano. This is exactly where you want to be with the area’s finest shops, boutiques, and scrumptious dining venues at your front door...Easy Access, Close to Work!