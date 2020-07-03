All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7200 Dallas Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7200 Dallas Parkway
Last updated May 28 2019 at 1:56 AM

7200 Dallas Parkway

7200 Dallas Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7200 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
New Luxury Living Plano High-Rise! Move in ready, Pre-Lease now and receive One Month Free. Featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with a variety of floor plans available. The Kincaid at Legacy is a 25-story building of pure luxury, it's the first residential high-rise in Plano and it sets a precedence of refined, sophisticated living at its best. Stunning interiors, Exceptional amenity spaces, Unparalleled service...Be the first to experience the extraordinary lifestyle new to Plano. This is exactly where you want to be with the area’s finest shops, boutiques, and scrumptious dining venues at your front door...Easy Access, Close to Work!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Dallas Parkway have any available units?
7200 Dallas Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 Dallas Parkway have?
Some of 7200 Dallas Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Dallas Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Dallas Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Dallas Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Dallas Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7200 Dallas Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7200 Dallas Parkway offers parking.
Does 7200 Dallas Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Dallas Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Dallas Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 7200 Dallas Parkway has a pool.
Does 7200 Dallas Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7200 Dallas Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Dallas Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 Dallas Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District