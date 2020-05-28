712 Tumbleweed Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Must see! Beautiful home, open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Many upgrades through out the house including: Granite counter top, hardwood floor in 2017, water heater in 2017, AC system in 2017, range and microwave in 2017. S