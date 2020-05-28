All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:35 PM

712 Tumbleweed Drive

712 Tumbleweed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Tumbleweed Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see! Beautiful home, open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Many upgrades through out the house including: Granite counter top, hardwood floor in 2017, water heater in 2017, AC system in 2017, range and microwave in 2017. S

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Tumbleweed Drive have any available units?
712 Tumbleweed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Tumbleweed Drive have?
Some of 712 Tumbleweed Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Tumbleweed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Tumbleweed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Tumbleweed Drive pet-friendly?
No, 712 Tumbleweed Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 712 Tumbleweed Drive offer parking?
Yes, 712 Tumbleweed Drive offers parking.
Does 712 Tumbleweed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Tumbleweed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Tumbleweed Drive have a pool?
No, 712 Tumbleweed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 712 Tumbleweed Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Tumbleweed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Tumbleweed Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Tumbleweed Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

