Must see! Beautiful home, open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Many upgrades through out the house including: Granite counter top, hardwood floor in 2017, water heater in 2017, AC system in 2017, range and microwave in 2017. S
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 712 Tumbleweed Drive have any available units?
712 Tumbleweed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Tumbleweed Drive have?
Some of 712 Tumbleweed Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Tumbleweed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Tumbleweed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.