All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 708 Warwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
708 Warwick Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

708 Warwick Drive

708 Warwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

708 Warwick Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1700 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Warwick Drive have any available units?
708 Warwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Warwick Drive have?
Some of 708 Warwick Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Warwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Warwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Warwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Warwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 708 Warwick Drive offer parking?
No, 708 Warwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 708 Warwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Warwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Warwick Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Warwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Warwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Warwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Warwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Warwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District