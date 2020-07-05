Great home in a great area. Super clean and full of upgrades. Stainless kitchen, tile and upgraded carpet. HOA mows and takes care of exterior of home. Community pool and close to everything. High demand area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7057 Van Gogh Drive have any available units?
7057 Van Gogh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7057 Van Gogh Drive have?
Some of 7057 Van Gogh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7057 Van Gogh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7057 Van Gogh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.