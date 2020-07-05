All apartments in Plano
7057 Van Gogh Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

7057 Van Gogh Drive

7057 Van Gogh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7057 Van Gogh Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great home in a great area. Super clean and full of upgrades. Stainless kitchen, tile and upgraded carpet. HOA mows and takes care of exterior of home. Community pool and close to everything. High demand area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7057 Van Gogh Drive have any available units?
7057 Van Gogh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7057 Van Gogh Drive have?
Some of 7057 Van Gogh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7057 Van Gogh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7057 Van Gogh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7057 Van Gogh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7057 Van Gogh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7057 Van Gogh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7057 Van Gogh Drive offers parking.
Does 7057 Van Gogh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7057 Van Gogh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7057 Van Gogh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7057 Van Gogh Drive has a pool.
Does 7057 Van Gogh Drive have accessible units?
No, 7057 Van Gogh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7057 Van Gogh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7057 Van Gogh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

