Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:02 PM
7012 Rembrandt Drive
7012 Rembrandt Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7012 Rembrandt Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy and great location 2 bedroom townhome in Plano. Great floorplan and access to community pool. Close to shopping and Dallas Tollway and 121. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7012 Rembrandt Drive have any available units?
7012 Rembrandt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7012 Rembrandt Drive have?
Some of 7012 Rembrandt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7012 Rembrandt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Rembrandt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Rembrandt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Rembrandt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 7012 Rembrandt Drive offer parking?
No, 7012 Rembrandt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7012 Rembrandt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Rembrandt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Rembrandt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7012 Rembrandt Drive has a pool.
Does 7012 Rembrandt Drive have accessible units?
No, 7012 Rembrandt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Rembrandt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7012 Rembrandt Drive has units with dishwashers.
