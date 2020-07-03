701 Legacy Dr Unit: A4

Amenities
Rent:$1,300 -to $1,400
Community Amenities
Resident Clubhouse
24 Hour High Energy Fitness Center
Wi-Fi Hotspots at Clubhouse & Pool
Free Weights
Resort Style Pool & Spa
Coffee Bar
Resident Business Center
Spa/Hot Tub
BBQ Grills & Picnic Areas
Dog Park with Obstacles
Pet Friendly
Controlled Access/Gated
Resident Portal
Direct Access & Attached Garages
Short Term Lease Available
Reserved Covered Parking Avail.
On-Site Maintenance
Surrounded by Watters Creek Golf Course
Highly-Rated School District
On-Site Management
Clubhouse Rental Option
Close to Highway 75, 121 & George Bush Turnpike
Package Receiving
Playground
Apartment Amenities
Open Floor Plan
Newly Renovated Interiors
Stainless Steel Appliance Package*
Kitchen Pantry
Microwave
Subway Tile Back Splash*
Wood-Style Flooring*
Full Size Washer and Dryer Connection
Golf Course Views
Crown Molding
Built-In Shelving*
Vaulted Ceiling*
Large Closets
Fireplace*
Soaking Tubs
Ceiling Fan
Extra Storage
Private Patio or Balcony
Granite Counters*
Linen Closet
Plush Carpet
Pet Policy
Pets - allowed
Comments: 2 Pets per home, up to 75lbs, breed restrictions
Cats - 2 allowed, Max weight 75 lb each, One time Fee $200.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $200.00
Dogs - 2 allowed, Max weight 75 lb each, One time Fee $200.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $200.00