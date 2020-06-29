All apartments in Plano
/
Plano, TX
/
6908 Tudor Drive
6908 Tudor Drive

6908 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Tudor Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,823 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace! Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Tudor Drive have any available units?
6908 Tudor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 6908 Tudor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Tudor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Tudor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6908 Tudor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6908 Tudor Drive offer parking?
No, 6908 Tudor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6908 Tudor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Tudor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Tudor Drive have a pool?
No, 6908 Tudor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Tudor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6908 Tudor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Tudor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 Tudor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6908 Tudor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6908 Tudor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

